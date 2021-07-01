A local hero provides a bright spot in the darkness in today's Get Uplifted.

WASHINGTON — It's time to Get Uplifted, a time let go of the negativity around us and focus on the positivity around us. We need it this morning, because even in our most troubling times we must continue to find those bright spots of good. Today, that good comes from Chef José Andrés, who delivered 120 pizzas and brought the World Central Kitchen food truck to feed the law enforcement officers and the National Guard soldiers maintaining order near the Capitol.

Andrés has delivered meals to people all over the world during some of the most challenging moments in recent memory. It comes as no surprise that when D.C. faced an unprecedented challenge, he answered the call along with the men and women of the nonprofit that he founded.

Hi everybody...what can I say...today was a tragic day for America. I’m here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight. I’m meeting my @WCKitchen team which is also bringing our kitchen truck to support... pic.twitter.com/FmoPedVYeu — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please... (@chefjoseandres) January 7, 2021

As we continue to process everything that's happened over the past 24 hours, it's good to know that humanitarians like José Andrés are ready to step up in the moment. World Central Kitchen's twitter profile reads "Wherever there is a fight so that hungry people may eat, we will be there." They are certainly living up to that creed, and we thank them for it.

