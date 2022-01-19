This 9-year-old boy is sick and tired of shoveling snow. We get it | Get Uplifted

Carter Trozzolo, of Toronto, is all of us at this point.

TORONTO, ON — We've all reached that point where we're tired of shoveling snow. Given the DMV's recent storms, it may have happened already this month of some of us. But one 9-year-old boy in Toronto has us all beat.

Carter Trozzolo is now an internet star after his reaction to snow shoveling went viral on social media.

Meagan Derynick posted a clip of an interview with a local news station to Twitter on Tuesday.

"Tiring," Carter says with a sigh. "I really wish I was in school right now." Conner was out in his neighborhood, clearing heavy snow for basically everyone in the whole world.

"For my neighbors, friends, probably people I even don't know," Carter explained with another heavy sigh. "I'm tired."

One of my favourite kids was on the news tonight in Toronto and I have officially died. I’m dead. The name plate alone. Gold. pic.twitter.com/3XNs27oHoh — Meaghan Derynck (@MeaghanDerynck) January 18, 2022

Young Carter was exhausted! You would be too, if you had to do all that shoveling. The video of Carter's reaction has been viewed more than 2 million times in less than two days.

Carter's parent, Rachel, says they think they understand why the video has been so popular.

"A lot of us can relate to that amount of exhaustion with everything right now," Rachel said. "I think he captured emotions of many people."

We get it, Carter. But kudos for you for putting in that hard work despite being so tired!

Someone get this kid a spa day!

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.