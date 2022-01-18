x
Two chances for wintery weather this week

A one-two punch of winter blasts are expected through Saturday

WASHINGTON — No rest for the snow weary as another blast of arctic air and a coastal storm threatens the DMV with more snow and rain.

First things first

A strong cold front will whip through the Mid-Atlantic late on Wednesday. This system will bring rain to metro Washington on Wednesday night. We'll wake up to colder air moving in on Thursday, with light rain and/or snow likely in the DMV. Light snow accumulations are possible for Thursday, with amounts likely a dusting to an inch of snow. Some forecast data points to higher amounts, so this storm bares watching. Regardless, expect some travel impacts during the morning commute on Thursday due to rain and/or light snow. This weather system clears by Thursday afternoon.

Credit: WUSA 9
Futurecast Thursday morning

Weekend outlook

A coastal storm threatens the east coast this weekend

Our weather pattern remains very active with a coastal storm nearby Saturday morning. Some models are showing the storm coming close enough to bring a big snow Saturday morning while others keep it farther out to sea with no snow at all. Another storm system is nearby Sunday and will have to be monitored as well.

Much like our previous coastal storm, model data points to two different possibilities. The American, or GFS model, spins up a couple areas of low pressure off shore, leaving the DMV relatively snow free Friday night through Saturday night. Meanwhile, the European, or Euro model, brings a Nor’easter right up the coast, leading to a very snowy Friday night and Saturday for the Washington region.

Credit: WUSA 9
Coastal storm tracks this weekend

Our forecast currently leans toward the American model data, but expect tweaks to our forecast as the weekend grows closer.

Credit: WUSA 9
American model futurecast Saturday morning
Credit: WUSA 9
American vs European model snow through next Tuesday

Our snow chances don't stop there. We're watching a potential clipper system for early next week that could bring a period of snow Monday night.

A lot of winter weather over the next week so check back in for forecast updates!

Click here for the latest forecast

View interactive radar here

Cold Tuesday in the 40s with more snow possible this week