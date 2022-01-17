x
A little snow couldn't keep these folks in the house | It's A DC Thing

You never know what you'll see on the streets of DC...especially in a snowstorm.

WASHINGTON — This weekend saw another round of snow and winter weather hit the DMV, but a little snow wasn't going to keep people indoors!

WUSA9's Mike Valerio captured photos and videos of people enjoying the snow in two very different ways. 

One man was captured on video using a pair of skis to get around the National Mall on Sunday. Skis may not been in your car's emergency kit, but they are certainly one way to conquer the snowflakes.

You never know what you're going to see on the streets of D.C. Especially during winter weather. Check him out.

"Always in awe of people who do this. Seems like a fun way to get around," Walter Deleon said on Twitter.

On the other end of the spectrum, we also spotted a man running on the snow-covered grounds of the Lincoln Memorial as snow fell Sunday. If that wasn't enough, he was wearing shorts!

And then there are those of us who prefer to stay indoors, under a blanket with a cup of hot chocolate when the flakes start flying. To each their own.

Remember, whenever weather hits, we want to see what you see. Send us your photos and videos using the Near Me feature in the WUSA9 app!

