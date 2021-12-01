DC Mayor extends ban on indoor dining, other activities ahead of Inauguration Day. Here's what that means

Several Phase 2 activities will be paused until 5 a.m. Jan. 22.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended the pause on certain Phase 2 activities, such as indoor dining, until Jan. 22 due to "public health and safety" concerns, according to Executive Order 2021-004 issued Monday evening.

The previous executive order issued during the holiday period, just two days before Christmas, was set to expire on Jan. 15, 2021, at 5 a.m. But now with the issued extended executive order, various activities in the District will be paused until 5 a.m. Jan. 22, 2021.

The following restrictions have been put in place:

1. No indoor dining for restaurants. They can continue outdoor dining and carryout/delivery services

2. Museums in the District will be closed.

3. Libraries will only be open for pick up and drop off options

4. The D.C. Circulator route around the National Mall will be suspended

5. Non-essential businesses are required to telework, except in-person staff needed to do minimal business tasks

6. Department of Park and Recreations are only allowed to offer reservations for individual swim and fitness room sessions.

Today, I issued Mayor’s Order 2021-004 to extend a pause of various activities in the District until Friday, January 22, 2021, at 5:00 a.m. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 12, 2021

The District's Public Health Emergency order has been issued until Mar. 31, 2021. The emergency order should not be confused with a stay-at-home order.

Data shows D.C. has hit a new record in COVID-19 cases with total infections in the city rising to over 31,000.

The news of the extended emergency order comes as Bowser requested that the Department of Homeland Security cancel and deny demonstration permits and adjust its security plans for Inauguration Day following violent riots on Capitol Hill the day Congress certified Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

Due to concerns of continued threats at the nation's capital, Bowser sent a letter to Acting Secretary Chad Wolf Sunday afternoon detailing a different approach and enhanced plan to security measures on the day of Inauguration.