Apple orchards within a 90-minute drive of DC

WASHINGTON — Fall has finally started and now it is time to fill your time with some of your family's favorite traditions.
For some people, near the top of that list would be apple picking and while there aren't any orchards within D.C. there are plenty within a 90-minute drive.
Below we've compiled a list of some of the closest places you could drive to and grab some delicious apples right off the branch.
Virginia
Crooked Run Orchard & Farm
Distance from DC: 1 Hour
Address: 37883 E Main St, Purcellville, VA 20132
Phone: (540) 338-6642
This pick-your-own fruit farm allows visitors to gather sour cherries, gooseberries, blackberries, peaches, pears, sunflowers, apples and even more, depending on the season. Visitors can also buy other goods from a farm stand, such as goat milk, soaps, honey and jams. The farm suggests visitors call ahead for availability and picking conditions.
Hartland Orchard
Distance from DC: 1 Hour, 27 Minutes
Address: 3064 Hartland Ln, Markham, VA 22643
Phone: (540) 364-2316
Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The Hartland Orchard is officially in apple season! Visitors can pay $10 per peck, roughly 30 medium-sized apples, or $20 per half-bushel, approximately 25 pounds. According to orchard rules, visitors must check-in and check out and listen carefully to instructions about variety locations.
Maryland
Butler’s Orchard
Distance from DC: 1 Hour
Address: 22222 Davis Mill Rd, Germantown, MD
Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Phone: (301) 428-0444
Apple picking will become available at the orchard this weekend and will only be available for visitors who also purchase admission to the orchard’s Pumpkin Festival. Apples will only be available for picking for two weekends or while supply lasts.
Larriland Farm
Distance from DC: 1 Hour, 10 Minutes
Address: 2415 Woodbine Rd, Woodbine, MD 21797
Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Phone: (410) 442-2605
While heavy rains and flooding have led the orchard to cancel any fruit picking for the last weekend in September, various kinds of apples will be available for picking until early November.
Rock Hill Orchard
Distance from DC: 1 Hour, 10 Minutes
Address: 28600 Ridge Rd, Mt Airy, MD 21771
Hours: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wed – Friday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Phone: (301) 831-7427
Reservations are required at this Mt. Airy orchard. Visitors must use the bags provided and all apples picked must fit in the bags, none can be carried out. Visit the orchard’s website to see the varieties of apples and what they are best used for.
Homestead Farm
Distance from DC: 1 Hour
Address: 15604 Sugarland Rd, Poolesville, MD 20837
Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Phone: (301) 977-3761
The apple season at this orchard typically starts in late August and goes until late October. While visitors are welcome, no pets are allowed. The orchard also does not allow birthday parties or professional photography. A visit will run $2 per person, per visit. Produce is sold separately and by the pound.
