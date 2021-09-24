Apple orchards within a 90-minute drive of DC

We've compiled a list of some of the closest places you could drive to and grab some delicious apples right off the branch.

WASHINGTON — Fall has finally started and now it is time to fill your time with some of your family's favorite traditions.

For some people, near the top of that list would be apple picking and while there aren't any orchards within D.C. there are plenty within a 90-minute drive.

Below we've compiled a list of some of the closest places you could drive to and grab some delicious apples right off the branch.

Virginia

Crooked Run Orchard & Farm

Distance from DC: 1 Hour

Address: 37883 E Main St, Purcellville, VA 20132

Phone: (540) 338-6642

This pick-your-own fruit farm allows visitors to gather sour cherries, gooseberries, blackberries, peaches, pears, sunflowers, apples and even more, depending on the season. Visitors can also buy other goods from a farm stand, such as goat milk, soaps, honey and jams. The farm suggests visitors call ahead for availability and picking conditions.

Hartland Orchard

Distance from DC: 1 Hour, 27 Minutes

Address: 3064 Hartland Ln, Markham, VA 22643

Phone: (540) 364-2316

Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Hartland Orchard is officially in apple season! Visitors can pay $10 per peck, roughly 30 medium-sized apples, or $20 per half-bushel, approximately 25 pounds. According to orchard rules, visitors must check-in and check out and listen carefully to instructions about variety locations.

Maryland

Butler’s Orchard

Distance from DC: 1 Hour

Address: 22222 Davis Mill Rd, Germantown, MD

Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Phone: (301) 428-0444

Apple picking will become available at the orchard this weekend and will only be available for visitors who also purchase admission to the orchard’s Pumpkin Festival. Apples will only be available for picking for two weekends or while supply lasts.

Larriland Farm

Distance from DC: 1 Hour, 10 Minutes

Address: 2415 Woodbine Rd, Woodbine, MD 21797

Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Phone: (410) 442-2605

While heavy rains and flooding have led the orchard to cancel any fruit picking for the last weekend in September, various kinds of apples will be available for picking until early November.

Rock Hill Orchard

Distance from DC: 1 Hour, 10 Minutes

Address: 28600 Ridge Rd, Mt Airy, MD 21771

Hours: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wed – Friday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Phone: (301) 831-7427

Reservations are required at this Mt. Airy orchard. Visitors must use the bags provided and all apples picked must fit in the bags, none can be carried out. Visit the orchard’s website to see the varieties of apples and what they are best used for.

Homestead Farm

Distance from DC: 1 Hour

Address: 15604 Sugarland Rd, Poolesville, MD 20837

Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Phone: (301) 977-3761

The apple season at this orchard typically starts in late August and goes until late October. While visitors are welcome, no pets are allowed. The orchard also does not allow birthday parties or professional photography. A visit will run $2 per person, per visit. Produce is sold separately and by the pound.