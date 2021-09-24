No, pumpkin spice doesn't actually contain pumpkin

One of the most well-known holiday drinks doesn’t usually contain its namesake ingredient. VERIFY talked to experts about the history of pumpkin spice.

The return of autumn means the return of fall-themed drinks and holiday items, like the polarizing pumpkin spice latte.

Starbucks reintroduced the drink on Aug. 24, and many people are also making their own at home, with pumpkin spice-flavored items are also popping up in stores nationwide. But despite its popularity, some people are confused about what actually goes into pumpkin spice.

THE QUESTION

Is there any pumpkin in pumpkin spice?

THE SOURCES

Ethan Frisch, spice expert and founder of Burlap and Barrel, a sustainable spice trading company

Lisa Andrews, licensed dietician and nutritionist and CEO of Sound Bite Nutrition

An official statement from McCormick & Company





THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

Whether you love them or hate them, pumpkin spice latte season is back in full swing.

The drink, often referred to just by its moniker #PSL, is so popular that Starbucks even created its own verified Twitter account for updates on the drink, with jokes about the high demand appearing on late night shows like Jimmy Kimmel. The return of the drink has many attempting to create their own recipes, only to be shocked that it doesn’t actually contain pumpkin.

So… what does a typical recipe call for?

“There's no pumpkin content in pumpkin spice on its own,” Ethan Frisch, a spice expert and owner of sustainable spice trading company Burlap and Barrel. Instead, it’s a blend of typically four to five other spices you probably have in your cabinets: cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg and allspice.

“Pumpkin spice has a confusing name, obviously, because there is no pumpkin in the spice. But it's a blend of different spices that historically were used with pumpkin and pumpkin pies or pumpkin puddings. It varies a lot depending on who's making it but it's usually kind of warm, rich spices like ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, things like that. Pumpkin spice may be added to other things; those other things might have pumpkin in it,” Frisch said.

Lisa Andrews is a registered dietician and founder of Sound Bite Nutrition, which helps break down scientific ingredients in complicated foods in easy ways for people to understand.

She agrees that the most popular recipes for pumpkin spice contain a combination of different ingredients, the majority of which is cinnamon, but it does depend on what brand you buy. As for why the drink is so popular, Andrews attributes the demand to two factors: limited availability and a draw towards comfort.

“One of the reasons is because it is seasonal, so it's sort of that psychology of the limited time only. So I think of things like the McRib... get it now because it's going away,” Andrews told VERIFY. “The other thing is that spice combination, and that blend was used very early on in American culture. So we sort of see it as comfort food, and there's just sort of this rich history of those particular spices being used, particularly around holiday time.”

HISTORY OF THE DRINK

The spice blend goes way before the #PSLs you see across social media, originally used as a way to help assist baking needs. According to spice giant McCormick & Company, the group first introduced a commercial Pumpkin Pie Spice to the U.S. back in 1934 with the original purpose to flavor pumpkin pie all in one container, rather than bakers needing to get each individual flavor.

“Up until the 1930s, making pumpkin pie involved roasting and straining pumpkin,” a spokesperson for McCormick explained. “Then canned pumpkin was introduced, making preparation much easier and thus increasing the desire to make and eat pumpkin pies.”

But the history of mix spiced blends goes long before that. Some of the most popular ingredients in pumpkin spice, like ginger and cinnamon, have an extensive history in American food, being brought to the country by Europeans who used spice blends to save time while cooking. Some of those include kitchen pepper, a very popular seasoning and spice blend in the U.S, seen through the late 1700s and 1800s. Frisch told VERIFY researchers kitchen pepper might have been what inspired the idea for pumpkin spice.

“Kitchen pepper was probably the precursor to what we know today as pumpkin spice, but was usually a savory blend, something that you'd use with salt on meat or on veggies, stews, things like that,” said Frisch. “This transition of pumpkin and this associated spice blend to being a dessert, being a sweet blend is fairly recently.”

BOTTOM LINE

Despite its vast origin story, it is still possible the latte drink you order might in fact contain pumpkin these days. It depends on where you’re getting it from, as some coffee shops have added pumpkin whipped cream or pumpkin puree in their blends. Both Frisch and Andrews say many vendors have added their own spin to the drinks and recipes as years have gone by.

But we can VERIFY that there is no pumpkin found in pumpkin spice.

P.S. If you’re looking for an excuse to treat yourself this fall, our researchers said ingredients inside pumpkin spice like cinnamon and allspice actually do have some antibacterial properties and some health benefits like blood sugar management. But everything is in moderation.