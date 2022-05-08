Construction on Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge suspended to 'make way for ducklings'

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The footage above aired in September 2021.
A female duck has found a new temporary home for her soon-to-be family at the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington D.C.
The female mallard duck and her eggs have moved into the memorial bridge which has halted construction.
The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) says that the west oval of the memorial bridge will be a temporary home to the mother duck and her future ducklings.
Mallards are wild ducks that are federally protected under the Migratory Birth Treaty Act, which makes it illegal to move a nest without a special permit
DDOT tweeted the construction in the area will resume once the mother duck's 28-day hatching cycle is complete.
The new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge was reopened to the public in September of 2021 after years worth of construction.
The old Frederick Douglass Bridge was nearly 70-years-old, while the newly updated version of the bridge was expected to be bigger and have wider sidewalks.
