New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge opens with celebration

WASHINGTON — After years of construction, the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge reopens this week in D.C.
The bridge spans the Anacostia River and helps cars, pedestrians and cyclists get across. It's one of the largest public infrastructure projects in D.C. history. It cost $480 million to complete.
The old Frederick Douglass Bridge was 70 years old and structurally deficient.
The new Frederick Douglass Bridge is bigger than its predecessor with six lanes and wider sidewalks.
District officials hosted a special celebration for the new bridge on Monday, complete with a 5K run. A ribbon cutting ceremony is happening Tuesday.
The bridge will officially open to traffic on Friday, September 10.
The work is done nearly a month ahead of the previously announced October opening date, but the whole project, which includes large oval roundabouts on both the Navy Yard and Anacostia side, won't be done until next spring.
