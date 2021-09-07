New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge opens with celebration

The bridge officially reopens to traffic on Friday.

WASHINGTON — After years of construction, the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge reopens this week in D.C.

The bridge spans the Anacostia River and helps cars, pedestrians and cyclists get across. It's one of the largest public infrastructure projects in D.C. history. It cost $480 million to complete.

The old Frederick Douglass Bridge was 70 years old and structurally deficient.

The new Frederick Douglass Bridge is bigger than its predecessor with six lanes and wider sidewalks.

District officials hosted a special celebration for the new bridge on Monday, complete with a 5K run. A ribbon cutting ceremony is happening Tuesday.

The bridge will officially open to traffic on Friday, September 10.

What a day! Thank you to the thousands who joined us this morning to celebrate the opening of the #NewFDMB. 🎉 Check out some of our favorite moments from the #NewFDMBOpening 5K and Community Day! Don't forget to tag us! #Progress #RemakingTheBridge #FDMBVantagePoint pic.twitter.com/non5R84sf6 — The New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge (@newfdmb) September 6, 2021