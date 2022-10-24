Vice President Kamala Harris surprises students at Howard homecoming

WASHINGTON — Only here in D.C. can you have a surprise visit from the White House during a local homecoming celebration.
Howard University wrapped up its homecoming weekend celebration with a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris. She is a Howard alum.
The vice president showed up at Sunday's call to chapel. While at the event, she reflected on her time at Howard.
"It's a very special experience to be a student at the mecca," she said.
Howard University's homecoming celebrations were back in person this year following two years of virtual celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
