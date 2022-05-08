New line of dolls highlights HBCUs | Get Uplifted

Founded by a Hampton University alum, HBCYoU dolls are quickly selling out.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — There's a new line of dolls that shines a light on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Brooke Hart Jones, an alum of Hampton University, founded the HBCYoU dolls with the goal to share "the magic of HBCUs with children far and wide."

The dolls feature characters from a cheer captain to a student body president and a homecoming queen. Each doll also has a major and interest including Pre-Med, physics, or captain of the debate team.

The mission of Purpose Toys, the company that produces the dolls, is to create toys that center and celebrate communities of culture.

The dolls are available at Target and Walmart stores, as well as online on Amazon, but some dolls are quickly selling out.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.