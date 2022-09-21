DC mayor welcomes attendees to the District during HBCU week

The conference's mission is for institutions to exchange information and share innovations under the leadership of a White House Initiative on HBCUs.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined students Wednesday during the National HBCU Week Conference to share words of encouragement for the upcoming year, acknowledge the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities and welcome participants to the District.

The conference is a result of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Initiative involves a government-wide policymaking effort to eliminate barriers HBCUs face while working to provide high-quality education to students.

Mayor Bowser celebrated the District's two HBCUs -- Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia -- and encouraged all attendees to work towards continuing to support HBCUs.

She also spoke directly to the students listening, encouraging them to consider making a living in the District after their college careers are finished. She highlighted the need for young people to join the workforce in high-demand fields, such as health technology and cyber security

"We know that is the strength of HBCUs: training our young people for leadership of our nation," the mayor said.