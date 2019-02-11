WASHINGTON — YES! YES! YES! The Washington Nationals won the World Series and finally the champs are here!

The Washington Nationals showed off their shiny new hardware at Saturday's victory parade--and we're not just talking about the Commissioner's trophy.

Fans who flooded Constitution Avenue saw different Nats players with a World Wrestling Entertainment Championship Title belt.

The team received the title as a congratulations gift from WWE executive Paul Levesque, better known as 'Triple H'.

Pitchers Max Scherzer and Anibal Sanchez were seen on top of a bus holding up the title early into the parade.

Nationals pitcher Anibal Sanchez holds the custom WWE Championship Title alongside pitcher Max Scherzer on top of a bus at the victory parade Saturday.

Brett Rudman

The title got passed around to the other players for them to get a chance to celebrate with it. Nats shortstop Trea Turner was seen wearing the title on the rally stage.

WWE's Triple H sends the Washington Nationals their very first custom championship title.

WUSA9

'Triple H' tweeted a photo of the Nationals brand new custom title Thursday.

According to a WWE spokesperson, it's a tradition for major sports league champions to receive a custom WWE Championship Title with the team's logo on it.

WWE sent a commemorative title to the Washington Capitals when they won the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Players get to celebrate their teams' championship with the belt by holding it at parades and posting photos of them wearing it.

And yes, while the title looks like a belt and can be worn like a belt, WWE fans know it's not actually called a belt. WWE calls it a championship title.

But what it's called and how it's worn doesn't matter right now, because the Nationals finally won the World Series and they get to celebrate this historic moment with their fans, a trophy and a WWE Championship Title.

See, this guy gets it.

RELATED: Yes, Davey Martinez did just hop off a bus during the World Series parade to celebrate with Nats fans

RELATED: DC's beer hero rides on float in Nationals parade

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.