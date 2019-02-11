WASHINGTON — It's the Nationals World Series parade and everyone is celebrating: fans, players and even manager Davey Martinez. Martinez hopped off one of the many busses carting players and fans down Constitution Avenue to give high fives and selfies to the fans waiting around barricades.

"Often, bumpy roads lead to beautiful places," Martinez said after the team's Game 7 win against the Houston Astros. "And this is a beautiful place."

Beautiful indeed. The parade has been packed with a sea of red since early Saturday morning, with families and fans of all ages carrying signs and wearing all sorts of Nats gear. Baby shark costumes, jerseys, and official World Series gear were seen for blocks.

It's not the first time Martinez has done something unexpected -- he made headlines during the series after being ejected from Game 6, following a controversial interference call with Trea Turner didn't go in the Nats favor. Martinez proved to #StayInTheFight and was the first manager to be ejected from the World Series since 1996.

He also had a bit of a health scare earlier in the season. Martinez underwent a heart procedure after experiencing intense chest pains during a September 15 game. While he has since been on the up, he said the best cure for his heart has been the team.

"You guys cured my heart," Martinez said in the locker room after Game 7. "Tonight, I'll celebrate with my boys because we are the World Champions!"

