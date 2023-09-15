Wisdom Martin joins Get Up DC: Get to know our newest team member

Get some Wisdom about Wisdom before his debut!

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Wisdom Martin has been in Washington, D.C. for 20 years. Starting Monday, the award-winning anchor is taking on a new assignment by joining the Get Up DC team. Before that, we wanted to share some wisdom on Wisdom.

Before calling the District home, Wisdom was born in Koscisko, Mississippi. The same place Oprah Winfrey was born. And he was born with the name Wisdom. It is not a TV invention, he says.

"So the name is my father's name, his father's name. The word wisdom out of the Bible. They just passed it on to me. I was firstborn. That's where the name came from. It's a real name. I didn't make it up for TV. How about that," Wisdom said.

Wisdom's family is fully steeped in the legacy of one particular HBCU in Mississippi. Jackson State University is where Wisdom met his wife Monifa, and both of them can trace long lines of their family lineage through the storied institution.

"It's a great place. We all love it," Wisdom said.

Another thing Wisdom loves is cars. Everything about them fascinates him, but he treasures a yellow 1970 Cutlass 442 his father left him. He tinkers with it and calls it his baby.

"It's a great car. I just replaced the engine and got the interior redone," he said.

Basketball is a big deal in Wisdom's life. He played in high school and college. His daughter plays at Tuskegee, and his son plays on his high school team.

"I love basketball. I love to watch basketball. I go to games. I love everything about it. It's just the ultimate sport to me."

Wisdom grew up a Magic Johnson and Lakers fan, but his all-time favorite player is Michael Jordan, along with a certain legendary sneaker line. He has a reputation for going into the Nike store and never leaving.

"The greatest shoe ever created, in my opinion, is the Jordan 12. They call it the taxi. I love this shoe," Wisdom said.

Wisdom is an author, too. He wrote a book on Black NFL quarterbacks and their struggles dealing with racial stereotypes. He's hard at work on another book about inspiration.

The father of three says his supportive family helps him stay humble.

"I've been very fortunate to be around a bunch of people who have poured into me, and helped me during this journey... during this long journey to where I am today. I'm very blessed and fortunate," he said.

Wisdom said he is most excited about reuniting with long-time dear friends, Allison Seymour and Annie Yu. He looks forward with reconnecting with the community, too.

"I'm looking forward to getting back out there, hearing what they have to say and reconnecting with them," Wisdom said. "I can't wait and I hope that you will tune in and stay tuned in."