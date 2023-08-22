Industry veteran Chick Hernandez joins WUSA9 as 11 p.m. sports anchor

Hernandez’s career spans more than three decades, and his ties to the local community are strong.

WASHINGTON — Chick Hernandez is joining WUSA9 to anchor 11 p.m. sports and will be lead anchor for the upcoming Washington Commanders season.

Hernandez was born in D.C. and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland. He attended the University of Maryland before beginning his sportscasting journey.

“The more time I spend with Chick, the more I understand what a great fit he is for WUSA9," said Michael Valentine, VP/Station Manager for WUSA9. "His passion for the community goes well beyond sports. He is the perfect fit for us.”

Hernandez’s career spans more than three decades, with stops in Augusta, Georgia, where he was sports director at the CBS affiliate, WRDW. He then came home to WTTG, where he received several Emmys as a sports anchor/reporter.

He was the first face folks saw here in the DMV when NBC Sports Washington (formerly CSN-MidAtlantic) debuted in 2001. He also served as the longtime host of two gameday shows.

More recently, Hernandez handled play-by-play duties for CBS Sports Network for college football and basketball.

Hernandez’s ties to the local community are strong. For the last nine years, he's helped raise money for the cause Men Supporting Women with Cancer.

He is a proud husband and father of three.

“It is still unreal to me that I am returning to WUSA9. Many moons ago, I was an intern for the late great Glenn Brenner and one of my mentors and friends, James Brown, so this is a full circle moment for me – one that I fully understand the gravity of and will treat appropriately. Not bad for a kid from around the way. See you soon.”