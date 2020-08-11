9 things you didn't know about Allison Seymour, Get Up DC's new anchor

Allison loves history, yacht rock and has lived overseas.

WASHINGTON — Welcome Allison Seymour to the Get Up DC team!

Allison has been in the D.C. area on local news broadcasts for more than 20 years, and beginning Monday, November 9, she joins WUSA9's Get Up DC morning show, weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Here are 9 things you might not know about Allison:

Allison loves history. She says if she could do anything she wanted, she would travel back in time and be an archaeologist. She would love to open the tombs in Egypt.





Allison went to 14 different schools before she graduated! (Ask her about all of them on Twitter @DCAllisontv) She is most proud of her time at Hampton University, where she says she can't every pay back the debt she owes that community, but hopes her contributions to the community through local news can try.





She spent the first few years of her life in Nigeria and India, where her father was a director in the Peace Corps.





Ethiopian is her favorite food, but she says the next day is awful. Growing up in the lowcountry of South Carolina, she says it's gotta be grits in the morning and rice at night.





Her favorite movie is Officer and a Gentleman. Allison says she cries every time and loves the happy ending. She says she's not a rom-com person at all, but it is her go-to.





As for music, she loves R&B, Soft Rock, Yacht Rock (Kenny Loggins) and her favorite artist is Michael Jackson.





Allison's idol: Former WUSA9 anchor Maureen Bunyan, which connects her to WUSA9 in a special way.





The thing that keeps Allison up at night is the racial divide in our country and the hate that she sees. She hopes to be an inspiration for young girls of color, showing them that what she's doing, they can do, too.





Allison is actually a night owl, even though she wakes up in the middle of the night to do morning TV, a sacrifice she gladly makes to motivate people to get up out of bed, put the coffee cup down and have a better day.