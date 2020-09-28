Prince George's County to announce financial settlement in Michael Green's death Monday

Cpl. Michael Owen was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, for the 43-year-old's death.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks will announce the financial settlement involving the police shooting death of Michael Green that happened at the hands of Cpl. Michael Owen on Jan. 27 in Temple Hills.

The press conference will be at the Wayne K. Curry Administration Building on Monday, September 28, at 11:30 a.m.

The County Executive will be joined by Green family attorney Billy Murphy and members of the Green family.

In March, a county grand jury indicted Cpl. Owen on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, assault, use of a handgun and misconduct in office, State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The original account from police said that around 8 p.m. on Jan. 27, they received a 9-1-1 call for the report of a male driver who had struck multiple cars, continuing down St. Barnabas Road and ending at Winston Street.

According to charging documents previously released, Owen was called to the scene and was told by a witness that Green was in his car sleeping.

It's unclear if the bystander called police, but Prince George's County officials said back in March that the bystander blocked in Green's car while waiting for police to arrive.

After seeing Green in his vehicle, he was taken out of his car and, "appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance," court documents have stated.

Police said Green was handcuffed and placed in the front seat of Owen's police cruiser. Owen got into the driver's seat, with Green still handcuffed in the front seat, according to officials.

About 5-10 minutes later, "Witness 2" — the second officer — heard gunshots and went to Owen's vehicle and saw Green handcuffed in the passenger's seat suffering from multiple gunshots wounds, court documents state.

Responding officers arrived at the scene around 7:19 p.m. and found Green lying next to the police cruiser with gunshot wounds.

Former Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said Owen fired seven shots. Green was struck several times while he was handcuffed, according to charging documents. Officers tried lifesaving measures on Green.