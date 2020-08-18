The show must go on at UkeFest

The Bethesda-based festival offers classes, jams and open mics for participants to enjoy.

WASHINGTON — Our Most D.C. Thing comes from the Music Center at Strathmore in Bethesda, who, for the past few days. has been virtually hosting about 140 ukulele aficionados for their annual UkeFest.

Obviously, this year had to be done digitally thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, they have offered a full schedule of classes, jams and open mics for their participants.

If ever there was a time to celebrate people playing tiny guitars, it’s right now. Quarantine has given people all sorts of time to practice. That’s great if you’re actually getting better.

Not so much if you have roommates. Especially if you’re still terrible.

This is the Most D.C. Thing despite the fact that the ukulele isn’t an instrument that makes people immediately think of D.C. I have yet to see a ukulele player onstage at a go-go concert. It’s a little too happy-go-lucky to crank.

Despite that, there are plenty of ukulele players here in D.C. That is because D.C. residents move here from all over. The best thing about that is ukulele players tend to be a pleasant lot. It’s hard to be ornery with such a mellowed out tiny little instrument in your hands.

You can’t pretend to be a goon when people saw you strumming “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” at an open mic.

Ukulele Players Band Together Virtually For This Year's UkeFest https://t.co/AzpycWd3ya — DC Commission on Arts & Humanities (@TheDCArts) August 18, 2020

D.C. is a city of creative expression. Folks here work really hard, so they need relaxing outlets. It doesn’t get more relaxing that ukulele strings. I feel like I’m at the beach when I hear that sound. That’s why during a pandemic quarantine where so many people are stressed out and stir-crazy, UkeFest is giving folks exactly what they need to be happy.