WASHINGTON — It's time for my Get Uplifted segment, a chance to focus on the positivity around us and the stories that make us smile. Today, those smiles come courtesy of the Glen Echo Fire Department in Montgomery County, Maryland. Every December, the volunteer department goes on Santa Runs, escorting Santa Claus on a series of rides through nearby neighborhoods to greet members of the community.
These Santa Runs have brought joy to generations of families in Glen Echo. Who doesn't love getting a visit from Santa! It's especially meaningful this year with everything that families have been dealing with thanks to the pandemic.
Thank you to everyone at the Glen Echo Fire Department for continuing to spread holiday cheer. Of course, special thank you to Santa for taking a break from his busy schedule to ride along with the department. To see the schedule of upcoming Santa Runs or to watch videos of past Runs, the Glen Echo Fire Department's Facebook page.
