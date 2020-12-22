Santa Claus goes on tour in Montgomery County thanks to a local fire department

WASHINGTON — It's time for my Get Uplifted segment, a chance to focus on the positivity around us and the stories that make us smile. Today, those smiles come courtesy of the Glen Echo Fire Department in Montgomery County, Maryland. Every December, the volunteer department goes on Santa Runs, escorting Santa Claus on a series of rides through nearby neighborhoods to greet members of the community.

These Santa Runs have brought joy to generations of families in Glen Echo. Who doesn't love getting a visit from Santa! It's especially meaningful this year with everything that families have been dealing with thanks to the pandemic.

Thank you to everyone at the Glen Echo Fire Department for continuing to spread holiday cheer. Of course, special thank you to Santa for taking a break from his busy schedule to ride along with the department. To see the schedule of upcoming Santa Runs or to watch videos of past Runs, the Glen Echo Fire Department's Facebook page.

Just like in several other areas @MontgomeryCoMD Santa making the rounds in Sumner neighborhood w/ @GlenEchoFD https://t.co/POT79h3PHq following COVID guidelines https://t.co/mBxJNVigRo pic.twitter.com/rE8GIN3ZC6 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 16, 2020

We want to share more stories and things that uplift you!

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Alison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.