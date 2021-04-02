College student who won big with GameStop stock donates games to hospitalized kids | Get Uplifted

Hunter Kahn paid part of his financial windfall forward, to the delight of some hospitalized kids.

We would like you to meet Hunter Kahn, a 20-year-old student at Cornell University, who made himself a little bit of money, $30,000, in the recent GameStop gold rush.

Most college students, and many adults, might go a little crazy with a windfall like this, but recognizing his good fortune and wanting to pay some of it forward, Hunter used some of his earnings to buy video gaming systems for kids staying at Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis to enjoy.

After buying six Nintendo Switch Lites, games, and gift cards from GameStop, of course, he just walked into the hospital and dropped them off with no fanfare, earning him a heartfelt post of gratitude on their social media pages. And a spot on the show this morning.

As any mom, we would be on him to save the rest of his money, but we hope he went just a tiny bit crazy for himself.

