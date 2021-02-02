Mom who beat COVID gets meets her daughter for the first time | Get Uplifted

Kelsey Townsend's reward for beating the coronavirus was to hold her newborn daughter

WASHINGTON — It’s time for us to get uplifted! The part of the show where I bring you stories of positivity that you can take with you into your day.

And this morning, I’m introducing you to a mother who met her 12-week-old baby for the first time.

That’s because Kelsey Townsend was fighting COVID-19 in a Wisconsin hospital for three months.

For two of those months, she was in a medically induced coma. And that’s when Lucy was born.

Thankfully, Kelsey was able to shake the worst of the virus and get back home, rejoining her family and finally meeting her new bundle of joy.

We want to share more stories and things that uplift you!

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Be sure to subscribe to the Get Up DC newsletter, where we'll be sharing an uplifting story every morning as well.