Waldorf barber shop uplifts its community | Get Uplifted

A local barber shop lifting students and spreading the 'luv' through the community

WALDORF, Md.

People like Cordell and Miesha Gross, who have recently opened the All Luv It barbershop in Waldorf, Maryland, where they hope to become not just a place where you go to get a haircut, but a hub for the local community.

In that vein, Cordell and Miesha have created the Black Luv Fund, a scholarship fund for high school seniors and college graduates hoping to further their education.

They also like to showcase and highlight a different Black-owned small business each month to the community. This month’s is Sir Charles Catering.

I believe it was the Beatles who said all you need is love, well, Cordell and Miesha are certainly doing their part to spread it

