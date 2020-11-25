Reese Waters shows you how to enjoy Thanksgiving 2020 despite 2020 being 2020.

WASHINGTON — Thanksgiving is mere hours away. It's a time for us to celebrate and be thankful. For the single people and for those quarantining away from family, it might not seem like cause for celebration.

Respectfully, I disagree. There's no reason to assume that you're going to have a bad holiday just because you can't do things the usual way this year. There are some benefits to a pandemic Thanksgiving.

If Thanksgiving is on Zoom this year, getting dressed for it just got way easier. Or unnecessary. Just don't cut that camera on. This year, there's no need to argue with that racist uncle or Hotep aunt when they bring up the election. You're one Zoom mute away from peace of mind. Technology: saving families from cancelling one another!

If you're hosting or attending a small gathering, the to-go plate situation now has less competition. Enjoy eating turkey for the rest of the weekend until you're blue in the face.

Let's be honest; you didn't really want to see all of your relatives. This year gives you the perfect excuse to play favorites! The ones you love deep down but most of the time just tolerate can wait until 2021.

No need to hide your valuables from your stealing cousin Stevie who's on that stuff this year. Drop by his place and leave him a plate if you feel guilty about it, but enjoy not worrying about him pretending to be Capital One like, "What's in your wallet?"

If you're single, you have the perfect response when someone asks: "So when are you getting married?"

Just say "When the world opens back up!" That'll shut that down quickly. Big Momma might invent a vaccine for some grandbabies.

If you have a relative who's nasty, you don't have to be polite and pretend to eat their food this year. Life is too short for that.

The Washington Football Team is playing the Cowboys so if they lose you won't have to be around your Dallas fan relatives. If they win, you can still text said relatives and gloat.

These are just a few suggestions to help you make the most of your pandemic Thanksgiving.

Remember, it's a celebration! After a year like 2020 we've all earned it. Whether it's via Zoom or in small groups, tell the people you care about that you love them. Even cousin Stevie who's on that stuff.