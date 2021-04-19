9 things to know about Michelle Logan, Get Up DC's new team member

WASHINGTON — Michelle Logan joins the Get Up DC team as our new traffic specialist on Tuesday, April 20. Here are a nine things about Michelle to help get to know her better.
- She is a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach. She loves optimizing self-care and sharing the health-hacks she’s learned along the way. She has specialized in helping women feel more confident through fitness.
- Michelle was a theatre kid in high school, and won several theatre competitions with her classmates. She revels in the anything-could-happen element of live performances. She thinks sometimes the things that ‘go wrong’ turn into the most human moments.
- She is on the hunt for the best healthy restaurants in DC. If you think you’ve found them, don’t hesitate to make a recommendation.
- She’s been to nearly a dozen music festivals. While the food, dancing and good vibes of these outdoor festivals keep her coming back, she’s humbly embarrassed by her lack of music knowledge. She’s strategizing how to best evade Tony’s Trivia questions about music history.
- She’s allergic to pistachios. It’s her only food allergy.
- She’s happiest when she’s moving. As a child, Michelle played soccer, basketball and ran track. Michelle believes people are made to move, and is always looking for new ways to stay active.
- Her mom is her role model. Michelle’s mom, Louise, worked as a school teacher and always embraces her inner child. Michelle loves how her mom assumes the best in every person and situation.
- She makes to-do lists every day. She thinks goals become more attainable when you write them down.
- She loves to scare people. She’s been known to jump out and startle her friends and family when they least expect it.
