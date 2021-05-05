Return of the funk: DC's Funk Parade is back

The 2020 parade was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON — The Funk Parade is on this year!

The pandemic forced organizers to cancel last year's event, but now they're back in business.

For those who don't know, the Funk Parade is a celebration of D.C.'s U Street, its history and its vibrancy.

First held in 2014, the Funk Parade has reached over 300,000 residents and D.C. visitors and has provided over 500 hours of performance by D.C.-based artists, including musicians, dancers, and performance artists, and cultural programming that examines the intersection of social concerns and art, organizers said in a release.

Several events kicked off this week, with more to come, including a Black Broadway mural walk happening Wednesday, and a virtual festival Saturday that will include performances from Oh He Dead, We The Fix, Rallo Boykins, Roquois, OnRae LaTeal, and others.

This year's parade is being directed by the non-profit organization The MusicianShip.

“We’re thrilled to bring our community together in creative ways to celebrate Black Broadway - past, present, and future. The lineup across our events highlights the incredible talent we have in the DMV and we’re excited for people to experience the vibrant artistic, musical, and cultural diversity of our region,” said Jeffery Tribble, Jr., Executive Director of The MusicianShip.

The group is partnering with several local sponsors, including U Street staple Ben's Chili Bowl.

Masks are required for in-person events.