DC has the most pizza places per capita in the country | It's A DC Thing

WASHINGTON — Pizza is a big deal in D.C. If you're looking for a slice, you can easily find it here.

Whether it's classic toppings like pepperoni, mushroom or sausage, controversial toppings like pineapple or anchovies, stuffed crust, thin crust, cauliflower crust -- you name it, D.C. probably has it.

In fact, the District was just listed as having the most pizza restaurants per capita out of the entire country. According to data from the National Restaurant Association, D.C. has 41.5 pizza places per 100,000 people!

That's a lot of pizza and it's definitely a D.C. Thing.

But we know it's not just D.C. The entire DMV loves its pizza!