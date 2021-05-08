x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Get Up DC

DC has the most pizza places per capita in the country | It's A DC Thing

Data from the National Restaurant Association shows the District has 41.5 pizza shops per 100,000 people.

WASHINGTON — Pizza is a big deal in D.C. If you're looking for a slice, you can easily find it here.

Whether it's classic toppings like pepperoni, mushroom or sausage, controversial toppings like pineapple or anchovies, stuffed crust, thin crust, cauliflower crust -- you name it, D.C. probably has it.

In fact, the District was just listed as having the most pizza restaurants per capita out of the entire country. According to data from the National Restaurant Association, D.C. has 41.5 pizza places per 100,000 people!

That's a lot of pizza and it's definitely a D.C. Thing.

But we know it's not just D.C. The entire DMV loves its pizza!

We want to hear from you: What is your favorite pizza place in the DMV?

RELATED: Here's what you need to know if you order a late-night jumbo slice in Adams Morgan

RELATED: Have you seen this stolen mobile pizza oven?

RELATED: ‘In a better place’ | Adored DC pizzeria owner thanks community for support during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: 5 DC restaurants awarded Michelin stars for the first time during a pandemic

RELATED: Ben's Chili Bowl becomes newest addition to Walter E. Washington Convention Center

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.