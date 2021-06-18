x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Crime

Have you seen this stolen mobile pizza oven?

A Hyattsville pizza place has been missing its mobile pizza oven since August 2020.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Someone has spotted a unique item reported stolen last year.

Its owners tell us the mobile pizza over from Pizzeria Paradiso was stolen in August of 2020.

The chain has three locations in Northwest D.C. and one in Hyattsville, Maryland, which is where the mobile oven was when it was stolen. The oven weighs more than 3,000 pounds and is worth about $30,000, according to owners.

Managers assumed the mobile oven was long gone, until a customer came in earlier this month and asked about it. 

She told the restaurant she saw someone driving, towing the oven behind them, along University Boulevard in Wheaton. 

Now the restaurant is asking anyone else who has seen it to contact them in hopes they can track it down. If you see it, call police and email info@eatyourpizza.com. 

RELATED: Ongoing labor shortage continues to delay restaurants from reopening

RELATED: Ledo Pizza giving away free pizza to people with their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Maryland

RELATED: 'It’s hard to get product' | Aside from staff shortages, local restaurants also seeing issues getting kitchen items

RELATED: Maryland entertainment venues get $10 million in relief

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.