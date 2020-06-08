x
A much-needed message in Adams Morgan that probably needs to be watered | Most DC Thing

The Most DC Thing is a living symbol of peace in the most literal sense.
Credit: Martha Wilson
A literal symbol of peace in Adams Morgan

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes courtesy of Martha Wilson who posted a photo of the word “Peace” spelled out in plants with two doves flying above it to Instagram

This is a message that we could all use. Right now, all I know about the mural is that the photographer, Martha Wilson, saw it on Ontario Road NW in Adams Morgan. No telling if those flowers are real or not. If they are, they’re magical since they are growing out of a concrete wall.

It’s a beautiful image. It looks like what nightclub décor aspires to when places have those walls with the fake plants on them for people to take profile pictures next to. Except this is much more tasteful and does not try to sell you bottle service.

This is the Most D.C. Thing because we are creative about our messages of hope and encouragement. We also have a thriving community of talented artists in DC. We need them to offset the massive amount of lawyers and Hill staffers.

