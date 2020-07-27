Bambi makes an appearance on a DC college campus | Most DC Thing

A doe appears on Gallaudet's campus and stays there thanks to the free meals.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes courtesy of Special_K_2012 on Reddit who posted this picture with the headline: “There's a Doe living on Gallaudet University campus now that the students are gone. I've been feeding her carrots the last few days.”

One thing is for certain: This doe is never leaving now that someone is feeding her on a daily basis. Feeding wildlife is frowned upon. Especially wildlife on a college campus. Hopefully someone will find this little lady a new home, far away from where people take classes. Maybe in a zoo now that she’s used to being fed by people.

This is the Most D.C. Thing because quarantine and social distancing have made wildlife comfortable roaming all over the city. It’s also the Most D.C. Thing because this city is filled with compassionate souls who would not hesitate to walk over and feed a deer instead of Googling what most environmental departments think about the practice.