ESPN's Scott Van Pelt enlists Trouble Funk to give the SportsCenter theme a go-go feel.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes courtesy of Scott Van Pelt of ESPN and legendary go-go band Trouble Funk.

The midnight edition of SportsCenter that Van Pelt has hosted since 2015 has recently moved to a studio in Farragut Square here in D.C. Since Van Pelt himself is a Montgomery County native, he called in Trouble Funk to re-imagine the SportsCenter theme music with a go-go sound to make his homecoming official.

The only way it could be more D.C. if they spent the whole show airing Sugar Ray Leonard and Darrell Green highlights from the '80s.

Shout out to Scott Van Pelt for staying true to his roots. It turns out he is a longtime go-go fan who used to go see Trouble Funk perform live back in the '80s. Next time you’re at a go-go show and you see someone to submit to the “Where in the world is Scott Van Pelt” lookalike segment, it may actually be Scott Van Pelt in there beating his feet.

To those new to D.C., that’s a dance. I wasn’t saying anything nasty.

SportsCenter is getting a little go-go flair from local band Trouble Funk. https://t.co/ciQJL6hTtc pic.twitter.com/cagnSnYp4R — DCist (@DCist) August 26, 2020

This is the Most D.C. Thing because a product of D.C. with a national spotlight chose to pay homage to the culture of this great city while shining a light on a band that contributed heavily to the creation of said culture. This time last summer people tried to mute D.C. A year later, the culture is showing up and showing out in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers. Go-go music is stronger than ever and nods from unexpected allies like this show that it has influence in some pretty high places.