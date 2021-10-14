DC's legendary High Heel Race will take over 17th Street NW again | It's A DC Thing

After a COVID cancellation in 2020, the long-running tradition is back for its 34th year.

WASHINGTON — A uniquely D.C. sign of a return to normalcy, The 17th Street High Heel Race is back to celebrate its 34th year.

Thousands of spectators are expected to pack the Dupont Circle neighborhood to cheer on hundreds of drag queens as they show off their extravagant costumes in a dash down 17th Street NW.

The 2021 edition promises to be a lively comeback, with a parade, live music and more.

First started in 1986, the event, held the Tuesday before Halloween, has a rich history and has inspired other drag queen races across the country and the world.

Last year's race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers broadcast a High Heel Race retrospective on Facebook live.

The 34th annual 17th Street High Heel Race is scheduled for October 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Those planning to attend should RSVP here.

