WASHINGTON — There was glam, there were costumes, there were high heels and a race.

It's a D.C. tradition that has continued to make a statement since the 1980s. The 33rd Annual 17th Street High Heel Race took off on Tuesday evening with a parade and race near Dupont Circle.

The event is the second-largest annual LGBTQ community event filled with cheer as costumed drag queens and people race down 17th Street Northwest.

It was originally started by a group of 25 drag queens that decided to sprint down the road and strut their stuff.

This year, the event didn't disappoint bringing thousands of residents and visitors to join in on the fun.

Even the Mayor of D.C. made an appearance at the event as the Grand Marshall to kick off the celebration.

