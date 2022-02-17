Smoke & Mirrors Rooftop Bar opens in DC

According to the hotel website, the bar offers cocktails and small plates of food with a spectacular view.

WASHINGTON — Are you looking to grab a drink with a view? A new rooftop bar in D.C. has opened its doors.

Smoke & Mirrors Rooftop Bar is located on the 11th floor of the AC Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Hill Navy Yard. The new bar opened on Thursday.

According to the hotel website, the bar offers cocktails and small plates of food with a spectacular view.

The new bar is open daily. Monday through Friday the doors will open at 3 p.m. and on weekends the bar will open at 11 a.m.

If you are worried about the cold weather that is still lingering in the DMV, Smoke and & Mirrors posted to Facebook to ease those concerns.

"Don't worry, our rooftop will have heating lamps and a retracting roof to keep you warm and cozy while enjoying the great outdoors," said the bar on Facebook.

