See the art of the Sistine Chapel at eye level at a special exhibition

TYSONS, Va. — Art lovers in the DMV can get a fresh look at Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel ceiling frescos without having to shell out money for a plane ticket to Vatican City.
The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday, January 28, at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia. The exhibition features reproductions of the breathtaking art, presented in a way that allows viewers to get face-to-face with the masterpieces.
Through more than 30 artfully displayed reproductions, this innovative presentation includes world-renowned pieces like The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement, bringing them just a few feet away from the audience.
Audio guides are also available in multiple languages.
The traveling exhibition has a D.C. connection. Eric Leong is the senior producer of the exhibition. Leong is originally from the D.C. area and a graduate of Gonzaga College High School. He oversees the touring exhibits such as the Sistine Chapel and the Museum of Failure.
Tickets for the Sistine Chapel exhibit are sold Wednesday – Saturday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $23 for adults, $16.10 for youth, discounts for seniors, students, military and family bundles are available. Tickets are on sale now at www.chapelsistine.com.
