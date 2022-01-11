Art exhibit celebrating Betty White coming to DC this weekend

'Betty White Unites' opens before what would have been the icon's 100th birthday

WASHINGTON — A Washington, D.C. art gallery is hosting a new exhibition in celebration of a Hollywood icon lost on the last day of 2021.

The Zenith Gallery in Northwest D.C., will open the Betty White Unites exhibit this weekend, with opening receptions on Friday, January 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, January 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The exhibit will run until January 29 and features more than a dozen local and national artists' work paying homage to Betty White.

"Zenith Gallery and our artists want to start the year off right with love and positivity by celebrating the life of Betty White. She is loved by everyone, and I believe through the celebration of her life we can be united," owner Margery Goldberg said in a release.

White passed away just shy of her 100th birthday on December 31, 2021. Her career spanned more than 80 years, with her two most famous roles were on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s and “The Golden Girls” between 1985 and 1992. She continued acting into her late 90s.