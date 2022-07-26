x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC Dishin

Guest chefs collaborate for Night Market event in Northwest DC

For one night only, Blagden Alley will be transformed.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — After a pandemic hiatus, Cantonese restaurant Tiger Fork in Northwest D.C. will host its popular Night Market event on Thursday, July 28. 

The event seeks to transport guests to the streets of Hong Kong with several food a drink stands, as well as a DJ to keep the energy going throughout the night. 

Thursday's event goes from 7 p.m. to midnight and features guest chefs Angel Barreto and Jenny Kim. Barreto currently runs the kitchen at D.C.'s Anju and is a James Beard Award semifinalist. Kim is the founder of the Hello Sando sandwich pop-up, and the current chef at the Laurel-based Jailbreak Brewing Company. She was formerly the chef at Himitsu.

Here's a sneak peek at the food and snacks the chefs will be serving.

Barreto will serve:

Tangsuyuk (Crispy Fried Pork, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Onions & Peppers)

Soondae Japchae (Blood Sausage, Glass Noodles, Carrots, Onion, Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Pepper Soy)

Kim will serve:

Mapo Tofu (90-Day Dry-Aged Beef, Preserved Mustard Greens, Black Garlic Oil)

Kanpachi (14-Day Dry-Aged Kanpachi, Asian Pear, Kimchi Sauce, Chives)

Tiger Fork's Executive Chef Jong Son will serve the following dishes throughout the evening:

JjaJang Ttekobokki (Sweet Black Bean Sauce, Rice Cakes, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Scallions)

Oxtail Bao (Ssamjang Oxtail, Sesame Seed Bao, Morita Pepper Aioli, Pickled Onion)

Credit: Courtesy Tiger Fork

Drinks will be served from DC Brau, including Tiger Fork's own collaboration, Double Dagger rice lager, plus China's traditional national spirit of Baijiu from Ming River Baijiu.

DJ beYou will be spinning upbeat music from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Night Market is free to attend with no tickets or reservations required. All offerings are first-come, first-served.

RELATED: James Beard Awards return in June, several semifinalists from DC area

RELATED: Winners announced for 40th annual RAMMYS

RELATED: DC Restaurant Week returns in August

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement