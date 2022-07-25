x
DC Dishin

Winners announced for 40th annual RAMMYS

Presented by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), The RAMMY Awards honor exceptional restaurants across the DMV.

WASHINGTON — Several restaurants and chefs were honored over the weekend by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington as part of the RAMMY Awards gala.

The gala honors the exceptional ability and accomplishments of the hard-working individuals and organizations of the region’s restaurants and foodservice community.

Now in its 40th year, the RAMMYS returned to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Sunday and announced a new batch of winners for 2022. 

This year's event included categories ranging from individual professional honors to accolades celebrating culinary concepts and service. A RAMMYS spokesperson said there were also publicly voted categories that were open to any foodservice operation in the region.

Here's a look at the winners (*denotes publicly voted category):

Rising Culinary Star of the Year: Christian Irabien, Muchas Gracias

Pastry Chef of the Year: Francois Yann Buisine, Un je ne sais Quoi

Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year: Congressional Seafood

Employee of the Year: Herman Machado, The Salt Line - Navy Yard

Manager of the Year: Robert Heim, Shaw's Tavern

Service Program of the Year: Tail Up Goat

*Splendid Holidays at Home: Unconventional Diner

*Hottest Sandwich Spot: Mangialardo's 

*Favorite Gathering Place of the Year: Casta's Rum Bar

*Favorite Fast Bites: Little Miner Taco 

*Outstanding Pop-Up Concept: Bun Papa

*Standout Family Meal Packages To Go: 2 Fifty Texas BBQ

*Best Brunch of the Year: A&J Restaurant

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: Albi

Casual Restaurant of the Year: Ruthie’s All-Day

Wine Program of the Year: Queen’s English

Credit: Matt Pusatory/WUSA9

Cocktail Program of the Year: Serenata

Beer Program of the Year: Quarry House Tavern

Chef of the Year: Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Cranes

Credit: Matt Pusatory/WUSA9

New Restaurant of the Year: Daru

Restaurateur of the Year: Scott Drewno and Danny Lee, The Fried Rice Collective

