DC Restaurant Week returns in August

District foodies can get a deal on meals at some of the region's best restaurants.

WASHINGTON — DMV diners looking to experience fine dining on a budget, mark your calendars now. The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) just announced the dates for Summer Restaurant Week along with a slate of participating restaurants.

The summer promotion is happening from Monday, August 15, through Sunday, August 21.

Participating restaurants will offer multi-course brunch and lunch menus for $25 per person, and multi-course dinner menus for $40 or $55 per person for on-premises dining. Many restaurants will also offer cocktail pairings and to-go dinner meals, available at two price points: $70 or $100 for two people and $140 or $200 for four people.

“Diners across the region can look forward to what will be a delicious promotion celebrating the season’s summer flavors with menus at great price points. We have the return of the popular RW cocktail, wine, and mocktail pairings, as well as RW-To-Go dinner meals for diners who may want a great night out or picnic outdoors,” said Kathy E. Hollinger, President and CEO of RAMW in a press statement “This promotion is designed to give the most options for patrons as they dine their way around our great region.”

This year's slate of restaurants include some returning heavy-hitters in the D.C. food scene, like Michelin Star winners Cranes and Bresca, as well as some fresh faces like the just-opened Il Piatto Italian restaurant and Annabelle, which features a menu crafted by a former White House chef who served three presidents.

Registration is still open for restaurants that want to participate, so it's possible more menus will be available once the week actually arrives.