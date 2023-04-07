Washington Nationals' ballpark ranks among most Instagrammed in MLB

If you go to a ballpark and don't post about it on social media, did it really happen?

WASHINGTON — The home to the Washington Nationals -- Nationals Park -- might just be picture perfect, or at least highly Instagrammable. According to a new analysis, the Navy Yard location is one of the top MLB ballparks for the social media platform.

Nationals Park has been ranked the 12th most Instagrammed ballpark in the league, according to sportsbook aGamble.com. The analysis looked at geotagged photos on Instagram from all 30 MLB ballparks, aiming to determine a leader among the locations.

Overall, so far this year, 684,000 photos and videos have been geotagged on Instagram from the Nationals home field. The average attendance to games in D.C. in 2023 is 20,568 with the capacity for the ballpark being 41,339. The analysis also found that Nats Park has accumulated 40,591 hashtags since the beginning of the year.

Here are other highlights from the list.

Top Five Most Instagrammed Ballparks:

Los Angeles Dodgers: Dodger Stadium Boston Red Sox: Fenway Park Chicago Cubs: Wrigley Field New York Yankees: Yankee Stadium San Francisco Giants: Oracle Park

Top Five Least Instagrammed Ballparks: