California based "Hello Betty" opens in Bethesda

The restaurant officially opened April 8 and features beachy eats from blue crabs to tacos.

BETHESDA, Md. — A new restaurant has sailed into North Bethesda's Pike and Rose.

Hello Betty, a surf and beach forward restaurant, celebrated their grand opening on April 8.

Located at 940 Rose Ave, the restaurant's website says they offer a "vibrant, live out loud mentality that’s reflected from our menus to our design, we're serving up regional, seafood-forward cuisine in a laid back, positive environment".

Hello Betty was created in Oceanside, CA in 2014, and the new location in Bethesda is their second location.

It is a nod to all things surf, skate and snow “board” culture, says the restaurant.

They are noted for their sustainable fishing practices, support of the arts and impact on the environment.

The restaurant features a pet-friendly patio that overlooks Pike and Rose as well as a 40-foot deadrise boat bar that is scheduled to open in May 2022. Their website notes pets must be on a leash or in a stroller.

With a menu including several dishes ranging from their Maryland Roll and Cod Tacos to their Fire Roasted Basket of Blue Crabs, Hello Betty is sure to fit right into Maryland's seafood culture.

An Easter brunch is planned for Sunday, April 17, featuring a special Easter-themed cocktail and Adult Egg Hunt.