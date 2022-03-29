Chef José Andrés’ paella is out of this world. No, literally!

The famous D.C. chef's latest project is sending his popular dish to the International Space Station to feed a few astronauts.

WASHINGTON — Astronaut food is getting a major upgrade, thanks to famous D.C. Chef José Andrés. He's preparing a special version of his signature paella to send up to the International Space Station for a group of astronauts to enjoy next month.

Members of the out-of-this-world dinner party will also taste test a few other Spanish delicacies from Andrés, including jamón ibérico de bellota and ibérico salchicchon from Fermín, Casas De Hualdo Olive Oil and Albert Adrià’s Marcona almonds.

Andrés explained on his website that the menu was designed for the first all-private crew, convening from different countries around the world, to enjoy a historic family meal together up in space.

“In painful times like these, the world needs to come together and remember our shared humanity,” Andrés said. “That’s the spirit of the International Space Station. And it’s the spirit of the Spanish paella, where everyone comes together to eat from the same pan that cooks over an open fire. That’s why paella is perfect for a family-style meal in the ISS that brings the nations of the world together."

Andrés said he is currently concentrating not only on giving the paella the bold flavors the astronauts would enjoy, but also on fulfilling strict nutrition requirements set by NASA.

NASA's food requirements for astronauts would certainly provide a challenge for a chef. The agency specifies on its website that their required food preparation varies depending on the type, sharing that some foods can be eaten in their natural forms, such as brownies and fruit.

There are no refrigerators in space, so food must be stored and prepared properly to avoid spoilage, NASA specifies. However, there are ovens. Condiments, such as ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise, are provided, but salt and pepper are available only in a liquid form.

"This is because astronauts can't sprinkle salt and pepper on their food in space. The salt and pepper would simply float away," they explain. "There is a danger they could clog air vents, contaminate equipment or get stuck in an astronaut's eyes, mouth or nose."

There's no word yet on how Andrés will navigate this new interplanetary terrain. However, if you’re staying here on Earth, but still want to give José Andrés’ paella a try, locals can check out the award-winning restaurant Jaleo in downtown D.C. any day or Spanish Diner in Bethesda, Maryland on Mondays. His dish is served on these days in each location.