Thousands lose power, damage across DMV region amid Tuesday storms

Downed trees and powerlines were seeing across DMV communities with severe weahter impacting the region.

WASHINGTON — Thousands are without power across parts of the DMV region amid severe weather that has rolled through local communities for a second day straight.

Downed trees and power lines are the cause of the outages.

Most outages have been seen in northern Virginia, with Dominion Energy reporting over 4,000 customers without power.

PEPCO has reported nearly 500 outages amid storms that hit D.C. and Maryland.