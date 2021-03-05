Jefferson County building collapses amid severe weather moving across West Virginia, parts of DMV

One person was injured when a lubber shed collapsed Monday afternoon amid a Tornado Warning issued for Jefferson County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. — In West Virginia, Jefferson County communications supervisor James Hayden said one person was injured when a possible tornado touched down at a lumber company Monday evening.

The injury was minor, and the person was treated at the scene, he said. An exterior lumber shed collapsed, Hayden said.

Jefferson County, which is just on the outskirts of the DMV region, had a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service around 6: 30 p.m.

Communities closer to metro D.C. were also impacted, with Frederick County also seeing a Tornado Warning and severe weather that reportedly has brought damage.

The weather system that impacted Jefferson County and Frederick County moved across the eastern United States Sunday into Monday, with Mississippi, Georgia and other southeastern states seeing deaths and even greater destruction from the storms.

A tornado spotted in Atlanta forced thousands to seek shelter, and one man was killed when a falling tree brought power lines onto his vehicle.