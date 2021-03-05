Jefferson County building collapses amid severe weather moving across West Virginia, parts of DMV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. — In West Virginia, Jefferson County communications supervisor James Hayden said one person was injured when a possible tornado touched down at a lumber company Monday evening.
The injury was minor, and the person was treated at the scene, he said. An exterior lumber shed collapsed, Hayden said.
Jefferson County, which is just on the outskirts of the DMV region, had a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service around 6: 30 p.m.
Communities closer to metro D.C. were also impacted, with Frederick County also seeing a Tornado Warning and severe weather that reportedly has brought damage.
The weather system that impacted Jefferson County and Frederick County moved across the eastern United States Sunday into Monday, with Mississippi, Georgia and other southeastern states seeing deaths and even greater destruction from the storms.
A tornado spotted in Atlanta forced thousands to seek shelter, and one man was killed when a falling tree brought power lines onto his vehicle.
More severe weather could more through the DMV region overnight, and will mostly bring heavy downpours and winds.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.