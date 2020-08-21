Tropical Storm Laura forms, Marco may follow soon

Both storms could threaten the USA mainland early next week

The National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Depression 13 to Tropical Storm Laura shortly after 9 a.m. Friday morning. Not only did Hurricane Hunter aircraft find a stringer storm, they also found the center farther south than previously thought.



Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted for the Leeward Islands through Puerto Rico.|



Laura could impact south Florida by Monday, but interactions with land could also keep the storm from getting too organized. Many questions remain about Laura's exact rack and intensity.



Here is the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center

Here is the latest forecast discussion from The National Hurricane Center

Farther west, off the coast of Honduras Friday morning was Tropical Depression 14. This will likely become Tropical Storm Marco later Friday or Saturday.



Marco will approach the Yucatan peninsula as a strong tropical storm and possibly a category 1 hurricane. Marco will weaken some over land before entering the Gulf Of Mexico. Marco is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall Tuesday somewhere from the upper Texas coast tro southwest Louisiana,

Here is the latest advisory on TD 14 from the National Hurricane Center

Here is the latest forecast discussion on TD 14 from The National Hurricane Center