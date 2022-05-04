Some rain for the Nats home opener

Bring some rain gear to the game, first pitch is 4:05 p.m.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Right now it looks a bit cool and a bit wet for the Washington Nationals' home opener this Thursday afternoon as we host the Mets.

Game time temperatures will hover around 60 degrees.

The good news: the storms will stay well south and east of Nats Park. The bad news: showers will be around some if not most of the game.



As you head to the Park prepare for showers while a moderate downpour is possible.

Rain and or showers are likely for the start of the game. We are not forecasting any lighting so the game will be played under light rain.

The schedule does not have much flexibility in it this season. The Nats play 18 consecutive games beginning Thursday.

Showers will be moving out for the latter part of the game.

