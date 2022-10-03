Nationals and Wizards unveil new cherry blossom jerseys

Washington's baseball and basketball teams launched Nike’s first multi-team city uniform campaign.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals and Washington Wizards will honor the city's iconic cherry blossoms through a new jersey release, as part of a uniform campaign joining MLB and NBA teams from the same market.

The Nationals are the first of seven teams participating in this year’s Nike MLB City Connect Series. The Cherry Blossom uniforms will be worn during select games throughout the 2022 season and will make their on-field debut during the team’s home-opening weekend April 9 and 10, as they take on the Mets.

“Washington D.C.’s cherry blossoms represent hope and new beginnings, making them the perfect symbol of this Nationals team,” said Mark D. Lerner, managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals. “We’re excited to unveil these beautiful uniforms as the embodiment of our historic organization’s hopeful future as we lead the District of Cherry Blossoms celebration with our friends at the Wizards.”

Merchandise will be available at the Nationals team store on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

This fall, the NBA’s Washington Wizards will join the Nats in celebrating the District of Cherry Blossoms – the first Nike uniform campaign uniting multiple teams around one theme from the same market. While both uniforms share the city’s iconic cherry blossoms, the Wizards’ City Edition jersey will feature its own distinct expression and narrative inspired by the pink flower.

It’s happening 🌸



More info on our Bloom City Edition Uniform, debuting next season. 👇 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 29, 2022

The Wizards’ "City Edition" jersey makes its on-court debut during the 2022-23 NBA season, and both teams will be showcased in the annual Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on April 9.

"We are excited to announce our Cherry Blossom jersey today and look forward to seeing them on the court next season,” said Monumental Sports and Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann. “Our great partnership with Nike and the Nationals and the timing of D.C.’s Cherry Blossom Festival have allowed us to be the first NBA team to announce our 2022-23 City Edition uniform. We know Wizards fans have been asking for a Cherry Blossom jersey for some time, so we are glad it’s come to fruition.”