Power outages, fallen tree and Metro delays | Storms roll through the DMV

WASHINGTON — What started as one of the hottest days of 2023 has turned wet as storms rolled through DC, Maryland and Virginia Friday night.

WUSA9 Meteorologists have issued a Weather Watch Alert through Saturday for the intense summer heat with feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees and scattered strong storms.

Power Outages:

As of 8 p.m., according to Dominion Energy's power outage map, 13,213 customers are without power. Pepco's outage map shows 8,708 customers are without power in D.C. and Maryland.

There is no word at this time on when power may be restored.

A power outage can be caused by a myriad of things but it is important to be as prepared as you possibly can, especially during severe weather. Extended power outages can impact everyone from a home to an entire community. It can cause issues with communication, prevent the use of medical devices, impact access to water and cause food to spoil while grocery stores may be closed.

Dominion Energy says residents should not connect any portable generators to a home's electrical system. Under no circumstances should you ever bring a generator into your home. Odorless and colorless carbon monoxide gas from generators can build up, resulting in injuries or even death.

Damages:

According to Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, there are several down trees and damages being reported in the area.

Multiple people reported that trees had fallen onto homes in the county, including one house on Knoll Mist Lane, off Travis Lane in Gaithersburg, a house on Ives Street near Keating Street, a house on Old Gate Place near Dinwiddie Drive in Rockville, another on Atherton Drive near Isabel Street, and a home on Gannon Road near Bushley Drive. The second fallen tree caused at least one person inside to become trapped.

Two houses were struck by lightning. The first on Bells Mill Road near Stapleford Hall Drive in Potomac and another on Waters Discovery Terrace in Germantown.

Thirteen people had to be rescued from a raft on the Potomac River between Sycamore Landing Road and Riley's Lock after they were caught in the storm. The group was able to find shelter on a small strip of land and were protected by their boat.

Update - Potomac River IAO stranded boaters have been located near Shoreline at bottom of steep incline,several @mcfrs boats are enroute to assist with their evacuation/rescue (13 people), MAB722 (Ambulance Bus) assisting g staging at Seneca Creek boat ramp (Riley’s Lock) pic.twitter.com/QinpUz6udG — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 28, 2023

"Numerous calls for storm-related activities," tweeted Piringer. He explained that between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., first responders received more than 150 calls for help, mostly for wires down, trees on houses and a few collisions.

"For the most part, it was a countywide event," he said.

It is important to know how to prepare and stay safe during severe weather. There are several ways you can make sure you are ready.

High winds regularly down trees and heavy branches in the DMV region, so avoid standing or walking under tree canopies.

Be supplied: Have medical equipment, medical supplies or any critical medications on hand and enough for 5-7 days.

Figure out how and where everyone will meet up with each other if you get separated.

Sign up for text alerts/weather warnings that may be offered by your locality.

Secure garbage cans, lawn furniture or anything that could cause damage.

Traffic Alerts:

As of 8:15 p.m. Red Line service is suspended between Shady Grove and Twinbrook because of a fallen tree outside of Rockville. Metro says shuttle busses are on the way to help customers.

If you cannot stay home, AAA suggests drivers always check weather conditions before heading out. Drivers should always travel with a full tank of gas, a fully charged cell phone and wear a seatbelt.

If traffic signals are not working because a power outage, you must stop at the intersection and then proceed when you know other turning and approaching cars, bikes or pedestrians have stopped. Treat a blacked-out traffic signal as a four-way stop intersection.

