Violent storms knock out power, 2 days later people remain in the dark

Wind gusts reached nearly 85 miles per hour in certain parts of the DMV according to the National Weather Service

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Cleanup efforts continue in D.C. following Saturday evening's violent storms that toppled trees and left thousands without power.

The National Weather Services says certain parts of the region saw wind gusts of nearly 85 mph.

Mayor Muriel Bowser toured some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods in the District which according to Pepco are all concentrated in the Northwest quadrant.

Palisades, Foxhall Village, and American University Park are among the areas with the most damage in D.C. according to Pepco's Valencia McClure.

"It could have been much worse," Mayor Bowser said following her walk-through.

Despite the extensive property damage, D.C. did not register any deaths as a result of extreme weather.

"We had extreme heat last week, and we know as a government we have to be prepared for extreme weather and the effects of extreme weather, and this may be one such effect," Bowser added.

Two people were injured during the weekend storms but D.C.'s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency says both are expected to recover.

First responders in the District said that in just under four hours, they responded to 317 storm-related calls. The department received 600 total calls on an average summer day.

As of Monday afternoon, Pepco had restored power for about 90% of customers according to McClure. She said services should be fully restored for all customers by Tuesday at 3 p.m. At the height of the outages, 70,000 Pepco customers across the region were without power.

"Tomorrow, what we anticipate seeing is when we start getting into single outages which takes more time due to the significant damage," McClure added.

ANC Commissioner Kishan Putta informed Pepco personnel during Mayor Bowser's walk-through that homes in his neighborhood were still without power even though the electrical company's website did not reflect the outages.