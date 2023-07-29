Tree falls on home in Prince William Co., kills man

It is believed the tree fell due to storms that moved through the area Saturday.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a tree fell on a home in Prince William County, Virginia on Saturday.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the 43-year-old man's death is possibly related to storms that moved through the area that caused the tree to fall on the home in the 15300 block of Holly Hill Drive.

Investigators have not confirmed the cause of death.

Police are waiting to identify the man pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation into this death is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6650.

